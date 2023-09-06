Callaway holds budget meeting.

Callaway, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Callaway city officials say the city’s budget is a little more robust than last year.

This year the tentative budget sits at around 56 million dollars.

At a Callaway budget meeting Tuesday Evening city officials said they are collecting more in taxes because they now have more properties in the city. Part of the credit for that goes to the new Tyndall Air Force Base mission bringing many more families to the area. That’s why so many properties are being built.

Callaway officials say when Tyndall announced its rebuild, the city really started building up, and it has made all the difference.

’Things that were already being built, like Bridge Harbor, they were going to phase that over so many years,” said Pamn Henderson, Callaway mayor. “They just built out and a lot of these others that were going to do phase 1 phase 2 they just went full force. Properties are selling people are moving in.”

City officials say they plan to leave the ad valorem rate at 2.75. With residents paying more in property taxes they say the rate does not have to go up.

We’re told if their rates do go up it’s because of their property value. The only thing they are raising is water and sewer rates, due to the county increasing them.

The city’s total expected revenue is around 15 million

” Ultimately yes, when the properties sell they’ll go on the tax roll. we will see some more with additional revenue people you have additional costs as well so it balances out,” said Henderson.

The budget is set to be approved on September 12th

