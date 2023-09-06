Hot & Sunny today, more humid by tomorrow

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies. We’ll have plenty of sunshine coming our way today.

Temperatures are warm but not overly humid. Most will get the day started in the low 70s inland to mid 70s on the coast with dew points flirting with the 60s in most spots.

We’ll still get hot heading into the afternoon today, but it should be a more doable heat. Highs today reach the low 90s and thankfully we’re not overly oppressive with humidity as heat indices only reach the upper 90s.

Changes in humidity are on the way, and not for the better in the near term. Southerly winds pick up over the next few days and that will pump in more muggies off the Gulf. Dew points return to the sultry mid 70s for most and you’ll notice the difference out the door tomorrow morning in a more humid or steamy start, especially along the coast. Highs tomorrow under mostly sunny skies reach the low 90s again by lunch, however, it’ll feel more like the low triple digits due to the higher humidity.

Thankfully a cold front is on the way for Thursday and Friday, slowly passing through by Friday evening. On approach tomorrow, it’ll help kick up some scattered showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon with help from daytime heating and the sea breeze. We’ll get a similar setup Friday afternoon before the front sinks south into the Gulf over the weekend.

Humidity may go back down again this weekend thanks to the passage of the front!

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with warm but not overly humid highs in the low 90s. Heat indices only reach the upper 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a muggier finish to Thursday and Friday with afternoon rain chances as a cold front moves through and returns lower humidity for the weekend.

