Huge Manta Ray Spotted in the Gulf of Mexico

It was captured on video at The Jetties in St. Andrews State Park.
By Mel Zosh
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. ANDREWS STATE PARK, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A viewer sent WJHG video of a huge manta ray spotted in the Gulf. The viewer says they spotted the enormous creature at the Jetties in St. Andrews State Park in Panama City, Fla. on Labor Day.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says manta rays are known to frequent waters 75 to 115 miles off the coast. However, this manta ray was much closer than that.

Experts says the average size is a 14-foot wingspan in the Gulf of Mexico. However, giant manta rays can reach 30 feet in size.

