Huge Manta Ray Spotted in the Gulf of Mexico

ST. ANDREWS STATE PARK, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A viewer sent WJHG video of a huge manta ray spotted in the Gulf. The viewer says they spotted the enormous creature at the Jetties in St. Andrews State Park in Panama City, Fla. on Labor Day.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says manta rays are known to frequent waters 75 to 115 miles off the coast. However, this manta ray was much closer than that.

Experts says the average size is a 14-foot wingspan in the Gulf of Mexico. However, giant manta rays can reach 30 feet in size.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.