JCSO looking for man wanted for questioning

Deputies are attempting to locate 31-year-old Lance Cristopher Sellers.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for questioning in an armed burglary.

Deputies say they are trying to locate 31-year-old Lance Cristopher Sellers.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, and dark-colored New Balances in the Cypress area. Deputies said Sellers also has multiple tattoos.

If you see him or have information about his whereabouts, law enforcement asks that you do not approach him and immediately call 911.

