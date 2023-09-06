Man wanted for murder in Mississippi arrested in Bay County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A fugitive wanted in Mississippi for murder is now behind bars in Panama City.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshal Service arrested 25-year-old James Junior Lanier.

Lanier is wanted in Mississippi for murder.

Investigators say they got information he was possibly in Panama City and staying at a residence on West 22nd Street.

On Wednesday, task force members located and arrested Lanier without incident. He is being held at the Bay County Jail pending extradition back to Mississippi.

