Man wanted for murder in Mississippi arrested in Bay County.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A fugitive wanted in Mississippi for murder is now behind bars in Panama City.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshal Service arrested 25-year-old James Junior Lanier.

Lanier is wanted in Mississippi for murder.

Investigators say they got information he was possibly in Panama City and staying at a residence on West 22nd Street.

On Wednesday, task force members located and arrested Lanier without incident. He is being held at the Bay County Jail pending extradition back to Mississippi.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.