Mosley offense puts up our Sonic Play of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Now to our Sonic High School Football Play of the Week, and here in the wake of the second week of play it’s the Mosley Dolphins owning that honor. The Dolphins hosting Bay in a rivalry game. Already up 21-0 coach Whiddon goes to the trick play, q-b Sammy Frietas lines up wide, receiver Jack Massey takes the snap, tosses back to Freitas who then spins an absolutely perfect pass to Lebarron Black the Second. Black hauls that in for the 34 yard score. The replay stressing just how nicely Freitas lays that ball in there. All this part of a 62-7 Dolphins victory as they go to two and oh. Massey to Freitas to Black teaming up for this week’s Play of the Week!

