Pickleball Lessons with PCB Parks and Recreation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pickleball is all the rage, so why not get involved in the fastest growing sport in the world close to home.

PCB Parks and Recreation presents beginner and intermediate pickleball lessons open now until November 16.

Learn the basics of the game or develop your skills with IPTPA Certified Instructor Tristan Eldridge.

Lessons will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. for beginners and 9:00 am to 10:00 a.m. for intermediate.

Register in person at Frank Brown Community Center or online at www.pcbfl.gov.

If looking for game time, indoor pickleball open play is available at Frank Brown Community Center Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.