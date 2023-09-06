Prosecutors seeking new indictment for Hunter Biden by end of September

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking to bring a new indictment against President Joe Biden’s son Hunter by the end of September, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

The exact charges the president’s son would face were not immediately clear, but he has been under investigation in Delaware on gun and tax charges.

U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, newly named a special counsel in the case, referred to the new indictment in a status report required by Judge Maryellen Noreika.

Defense attorneys have argued that an agreement sparing Hunter Biden from prosecution on a felony gun charge remains in place. It was part of a plea deal on misdemeanor tax offenses that fell apart during a court appearance in July.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash near Mid-Bay Bridge
FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash near Mid-Bay Bridge
The citizens of Bonifay are not happy and are voicing their concerns while the city council...
Mayor resigns, police chief terminated in Bonifay
shipwreck last day of season
Shipwreck Island Waterpark wrapping up its 40th season
A Florida hunting team caught a 920-pound alligator in a lake.
Hunters catch 920-pound ‘beast’ of a gator in Florida lake
It was captured on video at The Jetties in St. Andrews State Park.
Huge manta ray spotted in the Gulf of Mexico

Latest News

April Royal and her husband from Fayetteville claim a $1 million Powerball prize in Raleigh, NC.
Newlyweds buy Powerball ticket on beach trip, return home $1M winners
This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Pennsylvania inmate escaped by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, prison official says
Fraudsters can steal children’s identities to create fake credit profiles, expert warns
Fraudsters can steal children’s identities to create fake credit profiles, expert warns
Fraudsters can steal children’s identities to create fake credit profiles, expert warns