Puppies available for adoption at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Not one, not two, not three, but six female puppies stopped by the studio with wagging tails.

These beagle mixes are looking for their forever home to grow, play, and learn.

Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter explained the adoption process and encouraged viewers to come down to the shelter. Anyone interested in adopting can visit with the pups and even have a meet and greet with other pets in the home.

These ladies are now available for adoption, and don’t forget about their five brothers ready for adoption very soon.

