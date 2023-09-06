Save The Closet Holding free clothing event over the weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Save The Closet in Panama City Beach is helping its own community members fill their closets.

This Sunday the non-profit will be holding its 53rd free clothing giveaway. It is a free mobile closet for communities affected by natural disasters and individuals in life transition.

Those with the organization say it was born from Hurricane Michael. They wanted to create something to address the need for clothing in a dignified manner.

The closet is full of racks, tables, shopping bags, and much more!

This event is their way of saying thank you to the community.

”By in large this local community has provided all the resources of donations money and time to make this thing work and I think we should be proud of ourselves we have made quite an impact in the surrounding areas,” said Katy Lingle Pinson, founder and executive director of Save The Closet.

Workers say they have been to 6 states and have helped more than 21-thousand people with clothing.

The giveaway will be this Sunday at 3 pm.

