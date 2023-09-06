South Walton prepares for trip to St. Joe Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -South Walton and Port St. Joe are getting set to meet once again on the football field, in what is becoming a pretty good rivalry. Let’s focus on the Seahawks here. Coach Phil Tisa and his team winning it’s season opener on the road at Baker, and then falling in their home opener this past Friday night. The Fort Walton Beach Vikings coming east and getting a 28-13 win in that one. The Vikes controlled the first half, leading it 21-0 at halftime, South Walton did rally some in the second half, outscoring the Vikes 13-7, but still coming up on the short end of the scoreboard. Tuesday I spoke with coach Tisa via Zoom and he said this about his team’s first two regular season appearances, which has them at one and one thus far.

”You know some good things, some bad things.” Tisa told me. “Really feel like all of these things that didn’t go well are things that can be improved on. Really came out flat Friday night, half day of school. I hate our half days of school, really hard to get them back focused. But had a much better second half.” The coach went on to say “I definitely don’t think we’ve reached our peak yet. Which I feel good about. We’ve been able to do some good things at time. Offensively still trying to figure out exactly what all those pieces to the puzzle are. You know besides the first half with Fort Walton, defensively we’ve played strong. So I’m pleased with where we are and glad that we haven’t peaked yet and that we will hopefully continue to climb. And get ready for those district games and hopefully a playoff push.”

And now the Seahawks, who play in the 2-S class, will travel to 1R St. Joe, which beat Liberty in it’s opener. Then had a bye week last week. Here’s coach Tisa on that match up.

”Yeah coach Jones does a great job over there. We’ve had some battles there over the past few years. You know they’re one of the smaller schools that’s not afraid to step up and play bigger schools. So we’re looking forward to making the trip. Athleticism, they have some really athletic kids. They’re well coached up, so should be a good battle.”

This match up has become quite a good rivalry in recent years. They’ve split the last six meetings, with St. Joe winning on the road last year 20-10. Their game this Friday 7:30 central, and it will be one of several we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime. We’ll visit with Sharks coach Tanner Jones later this week.

