Wear It Wednesday: fall fashion tips from Indigo boutique

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Wed. Sept. 6 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Wear It Wednesday,’ Catherine Walega and Abby Hughes, co-owners of Indigo boutique in Watercolor, offered fall fashion tips.

Adding a denim jacket to a floral dress can help the outfit transition to the fall. Brown booties and a hat can also make an outfit ready for the fall season. Pink pants with a ruffled black shirt are also another great pairing for the autumn.

More information on Watercolor:

It’s located at: 6 Watercolor Boulevard South Suite #101 in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. They are open Monday - Sundays from 10 a.m. - 5p.m. You can email them at: info@indigowatercolor.com. You can call them at: 850-534-0134.

Follow them on Facebook here.

