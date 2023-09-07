23 And We: United Way kicks off new campaign

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The United Way kicked off its new campaign this morning at the Holly Center. This year’s campaign is titled 23 and We.

The United Way says the slogan is a reflection that everyone in the community adds elements to make up its DNA. We were told the organization’s goal is to fundraise $1.1 million.

Florida Power and Light presented a big check worth $30k to help kick-start the campaign. All donations go to a charity of your choosing.

United Way officials mentioned a new program they are incorporating in this campaign, Reading Pals.

Reading Pals is a volunteer-led literacy program aiming to get kids comfortable with reading before it’s too late.

If you want to donate, officials say they have made it easier this time around.

“We have a new way of raising funds this year, it’s called our round-up campaign.” said The President of United Way Gina Littleton. “So if you go to our website to where you donate dollars. You can actually click to have your debit or credit card round up to the next dollar for every purchase. And you can put a limit on that if you don’t want to do more than $25 a month. But every time you go get gas it’s going to round you up to the next dollar and that 82 cents will come to us.”

The United Way focuses on education, financial stability, and health. They partner with 55 different agencies to help people in need. The United Way works with everyone but focuses on people who are working but struggling. For more information on how you can donate and their mission visit their website.

