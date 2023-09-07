Annual Gulf Coast Buddy Walk to take place October 7

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Annual Gulf Coast Buddy Walk will be taking place in Panama City on October 7th.

This is the second year the walk will be taking place since Hurricane Michael.

The event will be held at Tommy Oliver Stadium and the Down Syndrome Association of the Emerald Coast encourages everyone to come.

If you would like to sign up as a participant or volunteer click here for more information.

