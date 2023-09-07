Area business helping Hurricane Idalia victims

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bushiness in Youngstown is helping those impacted by the hurricane.

E.F San Juan Inc. employees are collecting money for those victims, then they will match the money raised and give it to those who need it most.

The president of the company says Hurricane Michael impacted them and their work force. People from other areas came to help them out financially. So, they want to pay it forward and help out.

They started collecting money this week and are already at $1,500.

“It hasn’t been that long for us we were all in the same boat and when people came out of the woodwork to help us and they didn’t even know who we were,” said Edward San Juan, president of E.F. San Juan. “I think that gave us a little bit of strength to carry through and we want to help them out.”

Their goal is to collect $5,000. San Juan says they will drive down next week to Perry and hand the check to a pastor at a local church they have been in contact with.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.