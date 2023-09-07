Bay County Commissioners bring dirt road issues to forefront

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County is inching closer to its goal of having zero dirt roads.

Commissioners awarded a contract to American Sand & Asphalt Paving out of Lynn Haven to pave several dirt roads in the county.

Long Street, Ormond Avenue, and Vera Lane are a few of the roadways included in the project.

Bay County Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said the county is still maintaining around 190 miles of dirt roads. He also said dirt roads need to be graded every three weeks. So, the ability to eliminate them is more cost effective.

NewsChannel 7 was told dirt roads can also be more dangerous.

“Especially after last week, the torrential rains,” Commissioner Robert Carroll said. “It makes the roads rut. They make them slippery. It gets the silt into the ditches, and then the ditches make their way to the creeks and the water bodies. We just want to eliminate that.”

The project costs $1,635,324.85. Commissioners said the Bay County Surtax is funding it.

It should take about a year to complete.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.