Brad Drake appointed to Walton County Commissioners

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor DeSantis has appointed a new member to the Walton County Board of County Commissioners.

Brad Drake is a former Representative in the Florida House of Representatives and the Director of Rural and Community Affairs for the Florida Department of Transportation.

Drake earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Florida.

