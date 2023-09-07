Celebrating Industry Appreciation in Bay County

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County’s businesses and industries work hard to provide the best service to our area, and September is a time to celebrate that.

This month, The Bay County Chamber of Commerce has a variety of events lined up to showcase the different industries that flourish in our area.

Industries like Port Panama City, Central Moloney, and Suzuki Marine Service are just some of the examples that show off the resources and procedures that are made possible right here in Bay County.

Visit the Bay County Chamber of Commerce website here for the full schedule of this month’s events.

