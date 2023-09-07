Chapter Chat: September’s book is ‘Tom Lake’

Tom Lake is NewsChannel 7 Today's pick for September's Chapter Chat.
By Mel Zosh
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On NewsChannel 7 Today, September’s book for the monthly ‘chapter chat’ was revealed. It is ‘Tom Lake’ by Ann Patchett.

Here’s a description “In the spring of 2020, Lara’s three daughters return to the family’s orchard in Northern Michigan. While picking cherries, they beg their mother to tell them the story of Peter Duke, a famous actor with whom she shared both a stage and a romance years before at a theater company called Tom Lake. As Lara recalls the past, her daughters examine their own lives and relationship with their mother, and are forced to reconsider the world and everything they thought they knew.”

If you’d like to read the book, it is available online and at most bookstores.

The novel is written by Ann Patchett.
What is Chapter Chat?

Chapter Chat is open to anyone who wants to attend. At the end of each month, participants discuss that month’s book including what they liked about, what they didn’t like, favorite characters, etc.

The September Chapter Chat meeting will be held Tues. Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. at the Panama City Beach Public Library.

