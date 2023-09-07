Deer Point Lake Bridge, Dam will undergo repairs

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A critical utility in Bay County will soon undergo repairs above ground and underwater.

The Deer Point Lake Bridge will get its concrete bridge deck cleaned and sealed.

Commissioners approved a grant agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation at Wednesday’s meeting to make it happen.

Bay County Chief Infrastructure Chief Keith Bryant said this type of project usually happens every 7 to 10 years. It’s meant to extend the life of the bridge.

Commissioners also gave the green light for underwater repairs to be done to the Deer Point Dam.

NewsChannel 7 was told parts of it are corroding.

“I tell many people that Deer Point Dam is probably the most important structure I maintain,” Bryant said. “Not only is it an important roadway, but it’s all the drinking water for all of Bay County. That’s our drinking water supply. That structure is currently 65, 66 years old, so we have to maintain it.”

Bryant also said utility funds are covering the dam project.

The two projects should take less than six months to complete. They’re expected to start in the next 30 to 45 days.

