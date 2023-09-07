Fifth man charged with assaulting police officer during Capitol riot

The Justice Department said Lewis Wayne Snoots assaulted Metropolitan Police Officer Michael...
The Justice Department said Lewis Wayne Snoots assaulted Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone.(U.S. Attorney-DC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - A Virginia man has been charged in connection with attacking a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

The Justice Department said Lewis Wayne Snoots assaulted Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone.

They said he used both hands to physically restrain Fanone, while other rioters assaulted him.

Snoots is now the fifth man charged in the attack on Fanone, who has since retired from the force.

The charges include felony assault on a police officer, felony civil disorder and three misdemeanors.

Snoots made an initial court appearance Wednesday. He was released pending arraignment in Washington.

The DOJ has arrested 1,106 individuals for crimes related to the Capitol insurrection.

More than 350 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was captured on video at The Jetties in St. Andrews State Park.
Huge manta ray spotted in the Gulf of Mexico
Man wanted for murder in Mississippi arrested in Bay County.
Man wanted for murder in Mississippi arrested in Bay County
Police say each case showed the man tried to enter the building, and if he was successful, made...
Georgia duo charged in several burglaries
Deputies are attempting to locate 31-year-old Lance Cristopher Sellers.
JCSO looking for man wanted for questioning
The citizens of Bonifay are not happy and are voicing their concerns while the city council...
Mayor resigns, police chief terminated in Bonifay

Latest News

To celebrate the month, check out all the Bay County Chamber of Commerce's upcoming events.
Industry Appreciation Month
Rescuers are rushing to save an American man trapped in the third-deepest cave in Turkey after...
Rescuers rush to save American stuck in cave in Turkey
Tom Lake is NewsChannel 7 Today's pick for September's Chapter Chat.
Chapter Chat: September’s book is ‘Tom Lake’
Rescuers are working to help an American who is trapped in the third deepest cave in turkey.
An American researcher is trapped more than 3,000 feet inside a cave in southern Turkey
DEA agent charged in death of Salem cyclist; Videos reveal new details of crash
DEA agent charged in death of cyclist; Videos reveal new details of crash