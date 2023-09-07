Kourtney Kardashian reveals she underwent urgent fetal surgery to save unborn child

Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las...
Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kourtney Kardashian revealed she underwent urgent fetal surgery to save her unborn child.

She posted the news on Instagram with a black and white photo of her hand holding her husband Travis Barker’s hand in what appears to be a hospital bed.

The 44-year-old reality star announced she was pregnant in June. Later that month, the couple revealed they’re expecting a baby boy.

It’s their first child together.

Kourtney Kardashian posted the news on Instagram with a black and white photo of her hand...
Kourtney Kardashian posted the news on Instagram with a black and white photo of her hand holding husband Travis Barker's hand in what appears to be a hospital bed.(IG/kourtneykardash via CNN Newsource)

Already a mom to three, Kardashian posted that she wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.

She wrote, “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

Kardashian did not elaborate on why the surgery was needed.

Barker was on tour in the U.K. with his band Blink-182, but they postponed performances so he could return home to be with his wife.

Barker said the tour will resume on Friday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted for murder in Mississippi arrested in Bay County.
Man wanted for murder in Mississippi arrested in Bay County
It was captured on video at The Jetties in St. Andrews State Park.
Huge manta ray spotted in the Gulf of Mexico
Police say each case showed the man tried to enter the building, and if he was successful, made...
Georgia duo charged in several burglaries
Deputies are attempting to locate 31-year-old Lance Cristopher Sellers.
JCSO looking for man wanted for questioning
The citizens of Bonifay are not happy and are voicing their concerns while the city council...
Mayor resigns, police chief terminated in Bonifay

Latest News

Intensifying heat and accelerating Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic Ocean are major weather...
Heat, Hurricane Lee threaten central U.S. to east coast
SAVE plan could lower costs for student loan debt
Heavily armed law enforcement officers move along Rt. 52 as the search continues for Danelo...
Search for escaped Pennsylvania murderer enters eighth day
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from...
Donald Trump may file to move Fulton County case to federal court