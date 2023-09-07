Lawsuit filed against Mexico Beach city council

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The mayor of Mexico Beach has filed a lawsuit against the Mexico Beach City Council.

Court records show Michele Miller filed the case on Sep. 1. According to the complaint, Miller alleges she has not received financial information since her request was made on Apr. 28.

Miller says this is in violation of the city’s charter.

According to court documents, Miller is asking for full access to the financial records, and the removal of Chris Hubbard, who is currently the city administrator.

Hubbard says he cannot comment on the matter at this time but does say the city has not been served.

Miller also declined to speak.

The full court document can be found below.

