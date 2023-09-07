Marianna and Blountstown set to mix it up in this week’s Diego’s Game of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Come Friday night Bowles Field in Blountstown will be rocking once again. That will the site of this week’s Diego’s Burrito Factory Game of the Week, as The Tigers host Marianna. Let’s start with the home team here. Coach greg jordan and his team taking a one and one mark into Friday night’s battle. The Tigers, coming off their first win of the season, beating the Rutherford rams 17-13 in a hard fought game. That win after the team began things by losing in a half of play to Holmes in their kickoff classic. And then followed that up with a loss in their regular season opener.

“Week one, probably the most talented team on our schedule, just as far as talent goes, was Walton.” Blountstown head coach Greg Jordan told me via Zoom this week. “And you know they took care of us. We had trouble blocking those guys. And last week we played a much improved Rutherford team and so we saw improvement from week one from week two. We’ve just got to be patient, we’ve got a new quarterback trying to get things figured out and replace some valuable seniors from last year. And it’s just gonna take a little time.”

As for the Bulldogs, we’ll they’re pretty talented too, and off to a two and oh start. They opened the season with a 28-14 win here over Holmes. And then beat Liberty last week 51-0. The Dogs attack led by star running back Amari Clemons, who has 246 yards on the ground in those first two games, averaging just under 7 yards per carry. But he’s not the only weapon Marianna head coach Jack Glover as in his arsenal, and teams like Blountstown have to be aware of that.

“It’s really nice, we’re really not one dimensional.” coach Glover told me via Zoom Wednesday morning. “And sometimes you get a player, and you get one dimensional. And yes Amari Clemons is good, but we have a lot of bullets that we can use. And yesterday because of different things with people being sick, because of everything going on right now, we’ve got a couple of guys that was out yesterday because of being sick, so we plugged some defensive guys in some offensive roles. And when practice was over when the coaches met I said gollee they looked good too. So it’s exciting to see what we can do. So we’ve just got to be creative when using these guys.”

That a scary thought for the Tigers and all Marianna’s opponents down the road. That game at Bowles Field Friday set for 7 and it’s one of several we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.