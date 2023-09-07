Mark Richt Visits Highland Baptist Church to share his faith story

Mark Richt
Mark Richt(WJHG)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - From coaching football games and trying to win them, to now trying to win souls. Former University of Georgia Coach Mark Richt made his way to Bay County Wednesday to continue his new mission.

Richt spoke at Hiland Park Baptist, sharing stories of his life and football, as well as his personal faith story of how he came to know Jesus Christ. The former football player turned coach started his coaching career under former Florida State Coach Bobby Bowden. That’s where Richt says Bowden led him to the lord.

Richt had a successful football career, he coached for three years at his Alama mater Miami, 15 years as Georgia’s head coach then made his way back to Miami in 2015. He announced his retirement in December of 2018. Then in July of 2021, he announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

Now, instead of leading teams onto the football field, the coach spends his time speaking and leading people to God.

“The older I get and the closer I get to heaven the more I want people to come with me, so I like doing it,” said Richt.

Richt speaking kicked off Super September at the church, which includes guest speakers each Wednesday night.

Just the faith that he has and the unwavering commitment he has to Christ and to the ways of Christ,” said Steven Kyle, pastor. He is the guy you’d want your son to play for to instill those qualities and characteristics of what it means to be a real man who follows in the ways of Jesus Christ.

Coach Richt is an ACC network analyst, he tells us he is not as busy as when he was coaching.

