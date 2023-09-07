More heat & humidity for the end of the week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few clouds passing through. A cold front is on the way into the Southeast and will help develop a hit or miss afternoon brief shower or storm. Otherwise, we’ll have mostly to partly sunny skies today.

Temperatures are on the warm side, but not overly humid once again. It’ll still get very warm and humid today unless one of those afternoon t’showers can cool you off. Temperatures warm into the low 90s with a heat index near 100 to 105° this afternoon.

The cold front doesn’t pass all the way through today. In fact, it slows to a crawl and strings out a rain chance into Friday as well. A spotty to stray shower is possible tomorrow throughout the day tomorrow. However, most of your day(80-90%) will be dry and mostly to partly sunny.

The front passes through late Friday and eventually a northerly wind takes over ushering a less humid air mass in for the weekend. Temperatures will still get warm on Saturday and Sunday with highs near 90. But it will be a much more tolerable heat under mostly sunny skies this weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny with a hit or miss, brief, shower or storm possible in the afternoon or evening. Highs today reach the low 90s with a heat index near 100-105°. Your 7 Day Forecast has another chance for a stray and brief t’shower on Friday as a weak cold front passes through drawing down humidity into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.