Police: Teen driver crashes into bus stop, injuring nearly a dozen students

A 16-year-old driver was arrested after police say he crashed into a bus stop while speeding,...
A 16-year-old driver was arrested after police say he crashed into a bus stop while speeding, injuring 11 students.(Source: KFSN via CNN)
By KFSN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) - A 16-year-old driver in California was arrested after police say he hit 11 students at a bus stop.

Officials say the 16-year-old driver was speeding around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday outside of Roosevelt High School in Fresno. He allegedly crashed into a bus stop where 20 students were waiting.

Eleven students were hit and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the driver pulled over after the crash but then ran off with his 14-year-old sister. They were picked up by a family member and later pulled over by police.

That’s when the 16-year-old was placed under arrest.

The crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

