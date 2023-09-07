Port. St Joe and South Walton Gearing Up for Friday Night Matchup

South Walton and PSJ move their game back to Saturday
South Walton and PSJ move their game back to Saturday(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of our feature high school football games this week is the South Walton and Port St. Joe matchup, which is becoming quite the budding rivalry. Coach Jones and his Tiger Shark team opening the season with a 34-14 win over Liberty. Then it was a rare week two bye week for St. Joe, the coach saying that was just a quirk in the scheduling process.

“That’s just the way it worked out for us. I mean since we had it we embraced it, we took advantage of it I think. It always, when you’re playing South Walton it’s great to have two weeks to prepare for them. Especially what they do offensively, spreading the ball around in their passing game, we definitely needed it.”

That game at Sharks Field tomorrow night 7:30 eastern, and it’s one of several we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

