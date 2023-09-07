Shelter Spotlight: six puppies available for adoption

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Wed. Sept. 6, NewsChannel 7 at 11 featured six adorable female puppies available for adoption. They are up for adoption starting Wed. Sept. 7.

The adoption fee is $85 for female cats or dogs and $75 for males. The fee covers spay and neuter costs, shots and microchips.

If you’re interested in adopting a pet from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, go here. You can also call 850-265-4699.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.