Shelter Spotlight: six puppies available for adoption

They are available at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
By Mel Zosh
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Wed. Sept. 6, NewsChannel 7 at 11 featured six adorable female puppies available for adoption. They are up for adoption starting Wed. Sept. 7.

The adoption fee is $85 for female cats or dogs and $75 for males. The fee covers spay and neuter costs, shots and microchips.

If you’re interested in adopting a pet from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, go here. You can also call 850-265-4699.

