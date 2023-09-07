Thursday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front will slip into NWFL tonight pushing rain chances farther east. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s tonight. On Friday it will be mostly dry with spotty storms mainly over the Forgotten Coast & Big Bend. Highs will reach the low 90s. Lows Friday night will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s so it will feel somewhat pleasant. Rain chances will be small over the weekend with sunshine and warm weather the main features. Highs will remain near 90 under sunny skies through the weekend.

Hurricane Lee is a Category 4 storm and should become a Category 5 by Friday. The storm poses no threat to any land areas over the next 5 days, but interests in Bermuda, New England, and the Canadian Maritime Provinces will want to keep an eye on it just in case.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

