Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL with mostly clear skies and lows in the low to mid 70s. On Thursday skies will start sunny, but expect more clouds in the afternoon as a front approaches the region. That front will bring scattered storms to our area (40%). There will be a marginal risk (5%) of severe weather as well. Highs will reach the low 90s and feels like temps near 100. Rain chances will decrease Friday into Saturday (30%-20%).

In the tropical Hurricane Lee is a Cat 1 hurricane and forecast to become a Cat4 by the end of the weekend. The storm is expected to recurve and not threaten Florida, but interested in the NE U.S. and Canada should pay attention as we head into the end of next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

