Area scores and highlights for Thursday, September 7th
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Football
Lincoln 28 Niceville 14
High School Volleyball
Wewahitchka 0 Bozeman 3
Blountstown 3 Chipley 1
Mosley 3 South Walton 2
Liberty Sneads
North Bay Haven Marianna
Altha Port St. Joe
Holmes Bethlehem
Destin Freeport
Bay 3 Rutherford 0
Arnold 2 Ft. Walton Beach 3
Vernon Laurel Hill
N.F. Christian Cottondale
