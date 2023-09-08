Area scores and highlights for Thursday, September 7th

(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman and Braden Maloy
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Football

Lincoln 28 Niceville 14

High School Volleyball

Wewahitchka 0 Bozeman 3

Blountstown 3 Chipley 1

Mosley 3 South Walton 2

Liberty Sneads

North Bay Haven Marianna

Altha Port St. Joe

Holmes Bethlehem

Destin Freeport

Bay 3 Rutherford 0

Arnold 2 Ft. Walton Beach 3

Vernon Laurel Hill

N.F. Christian Cottondale

