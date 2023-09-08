Bay County overdose deaths down in 2023

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Sheriff’s Office reports three fewer overdose deaths in 2022 compared to 2021.

“We have seen less OD deaths, and that may be attributed to Narcan,” said Lieutenant David Higgins.

So far this year, the number is even fewer as only four people have died due to overdose.

Lieutenant Higgins says part of that drop is due to the prevalence of Narcan, which is a FDA-approved drug that is used to treat a known or suspected opioid overdose.

“It’s out there, people do have their hands on it, and it is actually helping save these people’s lives,” Higgins said.

Narcan acts as a blocking agent and doesn’t allow the opioid to reach and attack the cell.

“Narcan reverses the effect of opioids. When people are overdosing, the opioids stop your breathing. So Narcan reverses those effects,” said Higgins.

Opioid overdoses don’t only happen through addiction, sometimes surgical patients are at risk as well.

Doctors say they include a written prescription for Narcan when any pain medication they prescribe reaches a certain threshold.

“We prescribe it when we have to write a certain level of pain medicine. And the reason why we do that is that’s actually required by law now,” said Dr. Ryan Cotton of Orthopedic Associates East.

As of 2019, House Bill 21 in Florida requires the Narcan prescription be written.

Some patients choose not to fill the prescription due to the drug’s cost, which in some cases is over one hundred dollars.

“We are required to send it, but the patient is not required by law to pay for it or fill it, but it’s their option to do so,” said Cotton.

Lieutenant Higgins says that Narcan is an effective way to get over the initial hurdle during an overdose, but more needs to be done after administering the drug.

“We really want you to go to a hospital because those effects of the Narcan can wear off and you can go back into overdosing again and stop breathing,” said Higgins.

For more information on House Bill 21 in Florida, visit here.

