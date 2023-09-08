Bonifay budget meeting leaves residents confused over future of mayor, police department

BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After the former mayor resigned this week, Vice Mayor Larry Cook stepped into Emily Mccann’s position.

After he proclaimed himself mayor at an emergency meeting Tuesday. Cook announced the termination of Bonifay Police Chief Jimmy Macon, residents say without giving any explanation.

Thursday night, the city council, under the direction of cook, held a budget meeting.

“How were we able to go up from the 635,000 that was being mandated when we had Chief Macon but now all of a sudden its 802,000 what happened,” said a resident. “Why are we going up so much because of Chief Macon? “We weren’t being that willing previously we were no, no, no, no, increase we’re going to give to sheriff’s office.”

Tuesday, Cook appointed Johnny Whitaker to take over as interim police chief.

However, we’re told Whitaker has not officially started his new position. We tried to talk with Mayor Cook and Whitaker but they refused. During the meeting, the mayor only allowed questions pertaining to the budget, which left locals even more upset.

“They are not going to give to police department which I guess they got rid of I guess now it’s up in the air,” said another resident.

“You’re out of order, I’m not out of order you did not follow city charter so how you’re not legally here,” said a resident.

When citizens talked about something “off topic” they were escorted out by police.

“There is a freedom of speech they are passive passive resistance and they simply talking they removed people from simply using their freedom of speech,” said Angela Willsey, a resident.

Citizens also reacted to what is happening with the police department

“Larry Cook and former mayor all they did was bang the gavel and wanted him out,” said Willsey. “There is a good ole boy clique there always is there always will be. They are trying to shut down the police and it’s a personal vendetta. "

After no answers Thursday, residents say they’re still confused.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.