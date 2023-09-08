CPAP machine maker agrees to $479 million settlement related to recall

FILE - Sleep apnea machine defects led to a 2021 recall.
FILE - Sleep apnea machine defects led to a 2021 recall.(Source: WTVC/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - The maker of sleep apnea machines has agreed to pay $479 million to settle claims related to a recall.

The law firm handling the class-action lawsuit said Philips Respironics has agreed to reimburse the cost of affected devices and has filed a motion for preliminary approval.

Philips Respironics’ 2021 recall indicated use of some ventilators – machines called CPAP, or continuous positive airway pressure, and BiPAP, or bilevel positive airway pressure – can lead to health problems.

The machines contain foam that can break down, possibly causing the user to inhale or swallow particles or chemicals.

The Food and Drug Administration said it’s received more than 100,000 complaints, including reports of at least 385 deaths.

According to the law firm Miller and Zois, the settlement doesn’t cover personal injury claims. It estimates those could total more than $4 billion.

Philips said it’s trying to support patients through the remediation process.

Those who believe they are entitled to part of the settlement may file a claim once the claims period opens. They can also sign up to receive updates on the settlement as more information becomes available.

More information about the recall is on the company website and that of the FDA.

