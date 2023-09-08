Crash Course for the Motorcyclist

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Crash Course for the Motorcyclists will be taking place in Panama City this weekend.

The course will be held at the VFW Post #2185 in Panama City by Road Guardians Lead Instructor Cindy Leavel, RN.

Those attending will learn about what to do in the first 5 to 30 minutes after a crash until paramedics arrive on the scene.

In addition, Perry & Young The Injury Firm is sponsoring the event and will have a speaker there to talk about the insurance side of things.

Leavel said the course is pretty full but she can squeeze in one or two more participants. For more information about the class, you can email info@roadguardians.org.

Leavel hopes to hold another class in the area before Thunder Beach this fall.

For more information about the course watch the interview attached to this story.

