Emerald Coast Theater Company presents “Million Dollar Quartet”

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get ready to rock! Emerald Coast Theater Company is taking a step back in time featuring the most famous jam session in recording history.

Immerse yourself alongside these musical legends as Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins come together at the famous Sun Studios.

Featuring extraordinary talent from across the country, this depiction of December 4, 1956, is a can’t miss spectacular night of music and history.

Kicking off September 15, the production of “Million Dollar Quartet” deep dives into 21 timeless hits including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “I Walk the Line,” “Fever,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “See Ya Later, Alligator,” “Fever,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and “Hound Dog,”

Tickets can be purchased at Emerald Coast Theater Company here. Check out the full schedule for showtimes, and don’t miss your chance to be a part of this monumental night.

This rock ‘n’ roll explosion takes the state starting September 15.

