House fire breaks out in Santa Rosa Beach

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local residence in Santa Rosa Beach went up in flames on Thursday evening.

Around 7:23 p.m., a 911 caller told officials he saw flames coming from a house on Buck Road. The residents were home at the time and were able to exit the home while firefighters were on their way.

Fire officials reportedly began to arrive at 7:29 p.m., and saw heavy fire from the front door and sides of the house. A water supply was secured and the blaze was attacked.

Crews worked carefully around where the roof had collapsed and also helped the residents salvage valuables and memorabilia.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says they determined the cause of the fire was electrical in nature and likely started in the ceiling of the home’s garage. The house suffered heavy damage.

Officials say no firefighters or civilians were injured.

