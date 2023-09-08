Marina Civic Center’s future still uncertain after public workshop

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The future of one of Panama City’s most well-known buildings is still unknown.

The Marina Civic Center has been shut down since Hurricane Michael damaged it in 2018.

There’s been constant back and forth on what to do with it for nearly five years.

Commissioners held a public workshop Thursday evening at the Bay County Government Center to discuss a few options for the building. They included renovating and adding to the current structure, demolishing and rebuilding it entirely, and building an amphitheater and park.

The plans range in price from around $5 million to $150 million.

“Whatever we do moving forward, we won’t put it on the backs of Panama City taxpayers,” Commissioner Brian Grainger said. “With that said, we have $300+ million in projects that we’re doing. We just borrowed $150 million in loans to help us bankroll our projects. Whatever it is that we are doing, we need to get the borrowing piece down.”

Commissioners said they’re considering a few financing options.

They’ll decide if they want to demo the Marina Civic Center Sept. 26.

