Panama City names new Quality of Life Director

PC City Hall
PC City Hall(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City’s new Quality of Life Director hit the ground running earlier this week.

Keith Mefford started the position Tuesday. He moved to the panhandle from Indiana.

The job opened up after Sean De Palma was fired in June.

Mefford said he was the Clerk Treasurer and Town Administrator in Hanover, Indiana. He also ran his own construction company.

Mefford said he wants to tackle a number of park projects. The two marinas were also brought up in discussion.

“We have goals to get those started and finished in a timely manner, but funding is an issue,” he said. “We’re looking to find some solutions to those problems, but it won’t be short of the commitment from our team, and our leadership.”

The new Quality of Life Director said another goal is to instill trust and confidence in his team and the community.

