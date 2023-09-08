A summery setup for the weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar after a booming thunderstorm passed through Bay County last night. We’ll see a few more thunderstorms possible later today, most show up along and east of Hwy231.

It’s a warm and humid start with temperatures in the mid 70s and dew points around 70 degrees. A weak cold front was looking to pass through the Panhandle today. But, unfortunately, it’s slowed to a stall. We won’t get the reprieve from humidity that was advertised from this front earlier this week.

Highs today reach the low 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s. We’ll keep similar temperatures and humidity right through the weekend.

Because the front stalled out right around Hwy231, those of us along and east of the front will have a chance at an afternoon storm today. We’ll also see a few more pop up in the afternoon skies on Saturday. But as the front weakens into Sunday, only a stray brief shower is possible.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with scattered, hit or miss, storms developing in the afternoon along and east of Hwy231. Highs today reach the upper 80s on the coast to low 90s inland with a heat index in the upper 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a hot and humid summery setup for weekend ahead.

