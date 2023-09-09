Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis compares insurance claims between Idalia, Ian

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Navigating the insurance market after a natural disaster can be a dreadful feeling after any natural disaster.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis shed light on insurance rates and the state’s economy after Hurricane Idalia at the Embassy Suites Panama City Beach Resort on Front Beach Road. It was all part of the PCB Chamber of Commerce’s “Friday on the Beach” event.

“I want the financial markets to know that look, this was a storm that hit the State of Florida, but it didn’t hurt us the way it could have,” Patronis said. “We’re still a good place to do business.”

However, insurance claims are still pouring in after the storm.

“What I’m concerned about is we’ve got an insurance market that needs a good year,” the CFO said. “We need a year that is storm-free.”

Patronis said Idalia’s aftermath pales in comparison to other hurricanes that hit Florida.

“With Hurricane Idalia right now, we are at 15,000 insurance claims,” he said. “That’s property, that’s car, that’s content.”

Patronis reported Hurricane Ian resulted in 750,000 insurance claims.

“Lee County is 40x bigger in population than Taylor County,” the CFO said. “So, if you just do the simple math you can think of how many fewer insurance policies are in those two different markets.”

He also reported Idalia caused around $130 million in losses.

“Hurricane Ian was about $15,16 billion in losses,” Patronis said.

However, there are incentives homeowners in Florida can take advantage of by visiting mysafeflhome.com.

One includes getting a free windstorm mitigation inspection.

“Right now, the State of Florida is paying for it,” Patronis said. “Go to that website and get it for free. Now, that report gets turned in to your insurance company. By law, the insurance company has to give you savings if those improvements weren’t noted on your policy.”

He said the state is doing what it can to keep insurance companies in line.

NewsChannel 7 was told Floridians may not know if Hurricane Idalia will change their insurance rates until next year. Basically, rates go by what happened the previous year. Patronis said this year’s rates were impacted by Ian and other global disasters.

