High School Football Week 3 Highlights and Scores

By Scott Rossman, Braden Maloy, Daniel Nyman and Dekevion Gause
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)

Thursday

Lincoln 28 Niceville 14

Friday

Marianna 42 Blountstown 18

South Walton 47 Port St. Joe 37

Chipley 36 Holmes 46

Graceville 6 Sneads 32

Union County 28 Walton 31 F/2OT

Baker 7 Bozeman 33

Franklin 18 Jay 41

Bay 15 Gadsden 52

Mosley 68 Arnold 0

Destin 33 North Bay Haven 19

Rocky Bayou 56 Cottondale 12

Rutherford 12 Ft. Walton Beach 47

Freeport 17 Liberty 20

Choctaw 49 Crestview 27

Bye: Vernon, Wewahitchka

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted for murder in Mississippi arrested in Bay County.
Man wanted for murder in Mississippi arrested in Bay County
It was captured on video at The Jetties in St. Andrews State Park.
Huge manta ray spotted in the Gulf of Mexico
Police say each case showed the man tried to enter the building, and if he was successful, made...
Georgia duo charged in several burglaries
Deputies say the group was arrested on various charges ranging from theft to lewd and...
Operation ends in seven arrests in Bay County
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

Area scores and highlights for Thursday, September 7th
South Walton and PSJ move their game back to Saturday
Port. St Joe and South Walton Gearing Up for Friday Night Matchup
Diego's Burrito Factory Game of the Week
Marianna and Blountstown set to mix it up in this week’s Diego’s Game of the Week
Scores and Highlights for area teams Tuesday, September 5th