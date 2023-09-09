High School Football Week 3 Highlights and Scores
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)
Thursday
Lincoln 28 Niceville 14
Friday
Marianna 42 Blountstown 18
South Walton 47 Port St. Joe 37
Chipley 36 Holmes 46
Graceville 6 Sneads 32
Union County 28 Walton 31 F/2OT
Baker 7 Bozeman 33
Franklin 18 Jay 41
Bay 15 Gadsden 52
Mosley 68 Arnold 0
Destin 33 North Bay Haven 19
Rocky Bayou 56 Cottondale 12
Rutherford 12 Ft. Walton Beach 47
Freeport 17 Liberty 20
Choctaw 49 Crestview 27
Bye: Vernon, Wewahitchka
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.