Lynn Haven’s Rails to Trails project officially completed

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A project that’s been in the works for years has finally come to fruition in Lynn Haven.

The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of Rails to Trails located off Hwy 231.

Lynn Haven received a state grant for the 3.1-mile trail.

It’s named after former Mosley teacher Ray Wishart who lost his life in a bike accident in 2016.

City Manager Vickie Gainer said a lot of precautions were put in place to ensure bikers and walkers are safe. She also said the trail will have a huge impact on the community.

“We want this trail to be where families get together,” Gainer said. “They walk. They bike, and they’re really trying to be in a healthier mode. I think it brings families together. So, I think it’s just another outlet and another activity that not only the citizens of Lynn Haven can do and be a part of, but also the entire community.”

Officials said the trail costs around $4.3 million.

