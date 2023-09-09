Weekend Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the 60s inland and 70s at the coast. On Saturday skies will be mostly sunny and it will be pretty toasty. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances will be mainly confined to the Forgotten Coast (20-30%). On Sunday the moistures will creep back in and most of our area will see a 30% chance of storms. As we head into next week the temperatures will remain near 90 with a very minimal chance of rain each day.

In the tropics Margot is no threat and will remain a ‘fish storm’. Hurricane Lee is a Category 4 hurricane but poses no direct threat to Florida. As of now only Bermuda, New England, and the Canadian Maritime Provinces need to pay close attention into next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

