Bay County Republican Party holds boat parade

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Election year is quickly approaching, and some senatorial candidates came to town Saturday to drum up support.

The Bay County Republican Party held a boat parade Saturday in Panama City.

People decorated their boats and came out to the parade’s launch out of St. Andrew’s Marina.

Organizers say they wanted to celebrate the accomplishments of the Republican Party here in Florida, as well as keep an eye on the future.

“We’re out just getting the word out, we’re celebrating a beautiful day in Florida. I grew up here in Bay County and I went to Panama City Christian. And then I went to high school here as well, and FSU for undergrad. I’m happy to be back in Panama City,” said Senatorial Candidate Keith Gross.

The string of vessels went from the marina to Shell Island.

“I think we had a hundred boats there, we had a lot of people there just to celebrate the fact that we’re electing Republicans. We’re all hell-bent on making sure that this is a country that every kid has a chance to live their dream,” said Senator Rick Scott (R-FL).

For more information on the efforts of the Bay County Republican Party, visit here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.