FWC: One killed, one injured in boat crash

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers have reported one man is dead and another injured in a boat crash in Franklin County Saturday.

FWC officers said they responded to a single vessel boating incident on the Apalachicola River. They said two adult males were on board when the boat collided with a tree leaning over the river.

Authorities said one of the victims was pronounced dead by EMS on the scene and the other victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

FWC released a statement from FWC Northwest Regional Commander Major Fred Rondeau, stating:

“With heavy hearts, we would like to offer our condolences to [the victim’s] family and friends. We ask that everyone touched by this accident keep them in their thoughts as they navigate this time of loss.”

Authorities said this is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be released when it is available.

