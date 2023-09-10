Man rescued by Coast Guard near Crab Island

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Coast Guard authorities report one of their units medevaced a 31-year-old man Saturday near Crab Island, Florida.

Authorities said the Coast Guard unit was already in the water when they received a call at approximately 1:30 p.m. of a man reportedly experiencing heat exhaustion-like-symptoms and in need of medical assistance. The boat crew reportedly diverted from their route to assist.

After arriving on scene, the crew reported it took the patient aboard their vessel and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical personnel at station.

