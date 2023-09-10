Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hit or miss storms clear out for the rest of the night tonight with low temperatures staying near 70 degrees. Expect Sunday high temperatures to be near 90 degrees throughout the panhandle with pop up rain chances being sea breeze driven starting off around 2:00pm and drifting inland by the late afternoon into evening hours. Similar sea breeze showers can be expected for Monday with the chance of rain being 30% and high temperatures in the low 90s throughout the work week.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.