Saturday Evening Forecast

Expect small rain chance this week with high temperatures staying near 90 degrees.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hit or miss storms clear out for the rest of the night tonight with low temperatures staying near 70 degrees. Expect Sunday high temperatures to be near 90 degrees throughout the panhandle with pop up rain chances being sea breeze driven starting off around 2:00pm and drifting inland by the late afternoon into evening hours. Similar sea breeze showers can be expected for Monday with the chance of rain being 30% and high temperatures in the low 90s throughout the work week.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the group was arrested on various charges ranging from theft to lewd and...
Operation ends in seven arrests in Bay County
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
It was captured on video at The Jetties in St. Andrews State Park.
Huge manta ray spotted in the Gulf of Mexico
After pleading no contest, Circuit Court Judge Brantley Clark sentenced the defendant to 25...
Man sentenced in drug trafficking case
Officials say no firefighters or civilians were injured.
House fire breaks out in Santa Rosa Beach

Latest News

Expect small rain chance this week with high temperatures staying near 90 degrees.
Saturday Evening Forecast
Expect hot & mostly dry weather for the weekend ahead.
Weekend Forecast
Expect hot & mostly dry weather for the weekend ahead.
Weekend Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says it'll still be a warm and humid day.
A summery setup for the weekend