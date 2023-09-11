4-year-old boy drowns in pool at birthday party, police say

By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police say a 4-year-old Tennessee boy died in an accidental drowning after he got into a swimming pool during a birthday party.

Police say the 4-year-old boy was at the Saturday evening party with family members in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch, WSMV reports. He climbed up the stairs to a porch with a connected pool and entered the water, unnoticed by others, according to police.

A guest eventually saw the boy underwater and pulled him from the pool. He was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, where he died.

As of now, it doesn’t appear that charges will be filed in the case.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the group was arrested on various charges ranging from theft to lewd and...
Operation ends in seven arrests in Bay County
FWC officers said they responded to a single vessel boating incident on the Apalachicola River.
FWC: One killed, one injured in boat crash
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Officials say no firefighters or civilians were injured.
House fire breaks out in Santa Rosa Beach
It was captured on video at The Jetties in St. Andrews State Park.
Huge manta ray spotted in the Gulf of Mexico

Latest News

MOTORCYCLIST CRASH COURSE
Motorcycle safety class saving lives
save the closet
Save the Closet giving back to own community
MOTORCYCLIST CRASH COURSE
MOTORCYCLIST CRASH COURSE
FREE CLOTHING DRIVE
FREE CLOTHING DRIVE